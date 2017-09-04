Top Ten showing for Clonmel in IBAL Litter League

Clonmel is one of the tidiest towns in Ireland according to a survey released this morning.

Clonmel improves to 6thplace in ranking of 40 towns and cities.

The latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Clonmel again “Cleaner than European norms”, and up to 6th position among the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

Over 90% of rural towns surveyed were deemed clean, while Dublin, Cork and Galway city centres all scored well.

IBAL says a lack of community involvement explains why certain disadvantaged urban areas continue to be plagued by litter despite improvements elsewhere.

The An Taisce report stated: “All of the routes leading into Clonmel got the top litter grade and this set the tone for the majority of other sites surveyed. Other very good sites included Oakville Shopping Centre, O’Connell Street and The Recycle Facility – the latter was particularly well presented. This is in sharp contrast to many other recycle facilities throughout the country.”

An Taisce assess litter levels in 40 towns and cities on behalf of IBAL. 80% of areas were found to be clean, with a top tier of 16 towns deemed “cleaner than European Norms”.

Tullamore topped the rankings, followed by Dublin Airport Environs and Leixlip. Once again there was a wide gap between towns and disadvantaged city areas, with the latter occupying the bottom 6 places in the ranking.

While no area was branded a “litter blackspot”, Galvone in Limerick City was again seriously littered, while Dublin North Inner City and Cork City North were littered.

“Dumping is the new litter”

“Be it in cities or in towns, we enjoy a much cleaner environment than 15 years ago, but litter has not gone away,“ warns Conor Horgan. “This summer we again had examples of extreme littering on beaches for examples, which display a worrying indifference to the natural environment. Marine litter is a source of great concern at present and an issue IBAL may concentrate more on in the future.”

“Also, dumping appears to be on the increase, and the more we ask people to pay for waste disposal the greater an issue it is likely to become. It may not be as widespread, but dumping is the new litter in many respects.”

85% of 32 tourist sites surveyed were clean, among them the Rock of Cashel, with the remainder exhibiting small amounts of litter.

While heritage amenities, shopping centres and main streets were found to be particularly clean, train and bus stations and recycle facilities were the locations most likely to be littered. Clonmel bus station was found to be moderately littered.