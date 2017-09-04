Clonmel firm boosts capacity with new €2 million warehouse investment

Clonmel Healthcare has completed the construction of a brand new €2 million warehouse facility in Clonmel.

The 1,800 square metre build will see the consolidation of storage and distribution of pharmaceutical and specialised medical products supplied to pharmacists and medical professionals across Ireland.

With the opening of the new, larger facility, which is located on Waterford Road, Clonmel Healthcare one of the largest distribution of pharmaceutical products in Ireland expects to store 2,400 pallets of products at any one time which is a huge increase on last year, ensuring a much more efficient storage and distribution process

Previously, the warehouse capacity was a mere 300 pallets, yet was responsible for moving out 10 million packs of prescription drugs and over the counter products annually – one of the largest distribution of pharmaceutical products in Ireland.

Jim Hanlon, CEO Clonmel Healthcare said of the new warehouse - “The consumer demand for Clonmel Healthcare products has been steadily increasing year on year, so it was time we invested in the re-sizing of our facility, in addition to our sales office in Dublin, in order to meet increased increased customer demands.”

Mayor of Clonmel Catherine Carey said - With their HQ already based in Clonmel, we are thoroughly delighted to see yet an additional investment from Clonmel Healthcare who are committing themselves to our vibrant, commercial hub in a positive way.”

The construction and renovation was completed by builders Tom O’Brien Construction in Waterford and Morrissey Construction in Clonmel. Colm McCarthy of PFGI Engineering led the design and architecture. The entire process saw the investment of €2 million and took 10 months to complete.

Clonmel Healthcare has a large portfolio of products covering three distinct business units; prescription medicines, specialty medicines and over the counter consumer division, and supplies the Irish market, through pharmacists and medical professionals.

Clonmel Healthcare is committed to supplying an extensive range of quality, and less expensive prescription medicines and specialised product in the therapeutic areas of neurology, psychiatric, diabetes and osteoporosis. The company is also a leader in over-the-counter medicines specialising in analgesia, original, stand-alone, international brands that serve the mother and baby, pain relief and health supplement sectors.

Established in 1970, and with over 40 years’ experience, Clonmel Healthcare now places 10.8 million packs of medicine into the Irish market every year, making the company one of the top two suppliers in Ireland. In 2016, Clonmel Healthcare launched its bio-similar division and intends to offer a comprehensive range of product into this space over the next couple of years.

Clonmel CEO Jim Hanlon welcomed Mayor of Clonmel Borough District, Cllr Catherine Carey and David Shanahan, CEO, Clonmel Chamber & County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce to the facility to view the new operation.

Clonmel Healthcare CEO Jim Hanlon with Mayor Catherine Carey and Chamber CEO David Shanahan.