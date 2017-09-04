Golden councillor throws his hat in the ring for Tipperary Fine Gael nomination

Veteran county councillor Michael Fitzgerald has announced his intention to seek the Fine Gael nomination to contest the next general election at a party convention inThe Ragg,Thurles on September 15th.

The current chairman of Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District Committee and the first chairman of an amalgamated Tipperary County Council Cllr.Michael Fitzgerald joins former government minister Tom Hayes and county councillor Michael Murphy in the battle for the nomination.

Cllr.Fitzgerald last contested a general election for Fine Gael in 1982 when his party colleague Brendan Griffin won the seat and said he was making a comeback because he believes he is in the strongest position to win back the seat lost in the last general election.

“It is unacceptable that there is no FG TD in Tipperary and I want towin it back for the party” insisted the Golden based councillor.

Cllr. Fitzgerald said he wanted to see the upgrade of the Tipperary Waterford N24, to link with the proposed Limerick Cork motorway.

“My focus for the future is that further investment and more sustainable jobs and employment will be secured by all the stakeholders and the politicians working together in the county” said Cllr.Fitzgerald.

Fine Gael will hold a party 'think in' next week in Clonmel with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in attendance.