White Helmets Tipperary peace prize giving ceremony to go ahead despite protests

Opposition to the presentation of the 2016 Tipperary International Peace Award next Wednesday to the Syria Civil Defence – also known as the ‘White Helmets’, is mounting.

Calls have been made on Ballykisteen Hotel not to host the Tipperary Peace convention ceremony this Wednesday. Protest groups have signalled their intention to picket the venue while organisers insist the ceremony will go ahead.

“The award is a testament to the enormous bravery and courage shown by the White Helmets who have saved more than 100,000 people, while upwards on 200 of the unarmed volunteers have lost their lives while saving others,” Chairperson of the Peace Convention committee, Mr. Martin Quinn.

In recent weeks, numerous groups and individuals including former MEP Patricia McKenna have voiced their concern about awarding the prize to the White Helmets.

The ‘Irish Socialist Republicans’ have confirmed that they will go ahead with a protest at the Ballykisteen Golf Hotel on Wednesday next, (September 6th) and will be continuing the campaign to have the event called off.

Organisers have stated that event is going ahead as scheduled.

Earlier this year readers of The Nationalist had their say on who should win the award.