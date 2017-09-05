Son of former Tipperary Fine Gael TD Theresa Ahearn to seek party nomination for election

A son of former Fine Gael TD Theresa Ahearn is to seek a party nomination to contest the next general election.

Garret Ahearn told The Nationalist this morning that he is put his name forward at the party declaration convention in The Ragg on September 15.

His announcement comes twenty four hours after Golden councillor Michael Fitzgerald announced his intention to seek the nomination at the convention.

Fine Gael has been without a seat in the Dail since the last election.

In a letter sent to over nine hundred Fine Gael members in Tipperary this week, the Grange native Garret Ahearn outlined why he believes he is the best person to bring the issues and interests of the people of Tipperary to Leinster House.

Asked about writing to the members, Mr Ahearn said - “Once I decided to put my name forward I always felt it was important to inform the members first.”

Mr Ahearn, whose mother was the former TD for South Tipperary Theresa Ahearn, would be seen by many as a serious contender to the other declared candidates, former minister Tom Hayes and Councillors Michael Murphy and Michael Fitzgerald.

“Fine Gael has quite simply lost its presence in Tipperary, with no TDs from the party elected in 2016. The old formula with the tried and tested methods has not worked.

"Now is the time for fresh thinking within the party. Now is the time to inject new blood into Dáil Éireann and have a new energy driving Tipperary’s interests,” he added.

A very close aide to Minister Simon Coveney, working over six years for him in the Departments of Agriculture, Defence, Housing & Local Government, and now Foreign Affairs, Mr Ahearn oversaw the grassroots membership strand of Minister Coveney’s campaign in the recent Fine Gael leadership race – Coveney won the membership vote with 65%.

“The next six months will be very exciting and I’m honoured to announce my candidacy to the Tipperary Fine Gael members. I look forward to working with colleagues, members and anybody who is determined to restore Fine Gael’s position in Tipperary”, he added