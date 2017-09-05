Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Vivion Brittain

The death has occurred of Vivion Brittain late of Moycarkey, Thurles, Tipperary / Clontarf, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, son Clive, step daughter Molly, brother Derek, sister Laura, sisters-in-law Lorna, Margaret, Mary and their families, brothers-in-law John and Henry and their families, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Thurles, this (Tuesday) evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11am followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hospital of the Assumption Palliative Care Unit.

Johanna O'Brien

The death has occurred of Johanna (Hanna) O'Brien (née Murphy) formerly Beechwood lawns, Monakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael. In the wonderful care of the matron and staff of St Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann, grandsons Liam and Aidan, son-in-law Stephen, brother Mick (Clonmore), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, St Teresa's community, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, September 6, from 6pm to 7pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 7, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Josephine Cummins

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins (née Maher) late of Woodview, Newtownforbes, Longford / Golden, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, County Longford today, Tuesday, from 3 pm to 9pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Betty White

The death has occurred of Betty White (née McNamara) late of 78 St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Siobhan, Maureen, William, Michael, Richard and Caroline, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Paddy, Billy and Mausie, sisters Mary, Breda, Sally and Valerie, sons-in-law Sean and Ramzi, daughters-in-law Mairead and Leanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, today, Tuesday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.