Cashel Tidy Town are delighted to be involved with the new Starbucks restaurant on the Cahir Road Cashel.

Starbucks are saving all their used coffee beans which the Tidy Towns group can use for fertiliser on shrub beds around the town and help reduce waste going to landfill!

Pictured above are Kiera and Megan of Starbucks handing over the first load of used beans to Paddy Downey of Cashel Tidy Towns.