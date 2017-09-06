Clonmel family home hits the market for €650,000

Scrouthea East

Clonmel

AMV €650,000

Energy efficient detached, 4 bedroom family home on a magnificent elevated site of circa 11 acres enjoying commanding views over Clonmel.

This unique spacious property of circa 3500 sq ft/325 sq m was built in 2010.

It is located within minutes from Clonmel town centre.

Accommodation consists of large entrance hall with solid oak open staircase. Main floor is comprised of very large open plan living space with 9ft ceilings and raised sitting room with vaulted ceiling, wood trusses, Velux windows and a wood burning stove.

The main floor also consists of a playroom, guest bedroom en-suite with marble finish and high quality fixtures, utility room with toilet, pantry and a powder room.

This house has been designed with meticulous planning to maximise daylight and emphasise the panoramic views of Slievenamon and the town of Clonmel.

The view at night is particularly spectacular.

Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788 or email jstokes@eircom.net