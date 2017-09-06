Grey's Anatomy star for Tipperary workshop

JW Productions have another workshop coming up - and this time for dance - after the great success of their singing workshop with Rebecca Storm.

They have the beautiful broadway star Chryssie Whitehead coming in October to teach a two hour musical theatre dance class for all levels of dance.

Chryssie was leading lady in many Broadway shows such as Company where she played Kathy opposite Neil Patrick Harris, Damn Yankees as Lola, A Chorus line as Cassie , Bombalurina in Cats and as Velma in Chicago.

She has also appeared in the hit TV show Greys Anatomy.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with such an amazing star who knows the ins and outs of Broadway and will not only give you an insight into the dance but the entire world of theatre.

The workshop is open to all levels. Price is €40 for the class which will take place on October 28 at 10am.

Deposit €20 secures a place which are limited. Text Holly at 087 2345760 or email jw_productions@outlook.com