Cashel streets - 'Nuisance' steel covers to be fixed

Following an on-site survey of loose steel covers in various streets around Cashel, last Monday morning, contractors for Eircom will attend to the problem on Monday and Tuesday night next.

Over the past few months rattling steel covers have been a cause of much nuisance to residents and business people in various areas of the town with a double set of covers outside Halla na Feile rattling hundreds of times both day and night on the busy street.

Cllr Tom Wood has raised the matter on numerous occasions and attended the on-site meeting outside Halla na Feile on Monday with Mr Moloney, an official from Eircom and the Town Foreman, John Canny.

In recognising the urgency of the situation and following further inspections around the town with Mr Canny, Eircom hope to resolve the situation in a matter of days.

They will attend to a double set of steel covers outside Halla na Feile, a single one on the Ladyswell/ Dublin Road junction, and a single at Boherclough and outside the Aldi entrance.