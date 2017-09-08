Tipperary needs to attract cruise ship visitors

With transatlantic flights now arriving in Cork Airport and an increase in the number of cruise ships visiting Cobh and Cork Harbour, Tipperary Tourism should be trying to tap into this market.

That was the suggestion made by Cllr. Andy Moloney at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, when he said that the south of the county should be trying to attract day trips from the liners.

He said that no one was selling Tipperary on these cruise ships.

He knew some trips were going through Lismore, The Vee and onto the Rock of Cashel, but it was a shame they didn't have a stop in Cahir.

The Waterford Greenway was promoting part of that walk as St. James' Camino, and Cllr. Moloney said that the St. Declan's Way pilgrimage in this area should be promoted better.

Town Manager Sinead Carr said that significant funding and work was being invested in St. Declan's Way, and that route would be promoted when it was ready.

They had to do what was right and sustainable for this county.

Ms Carr accepted Cllr. Moloney's point about the cruise ships but warned about the danger of spreading themselves everywhere.

"You need to look at where you get the best bang for your buck", she said.

The meeting was also told that Tipperary Tourism was launched earlier this year to promote the county as a holiday destination to the domestic and international traveller.

Tipperary Tourism had already engaged with Cork Airport about holding a promotional exhibition in the arrivals hall and was actively engaging with journalists and tour operators to promote the county through familiarisation trips.

Five of these familiarisation trips had already been held and articles had been published on Her.ie and in the Mail on Sunday newspaper to very favourable reviews.

The meeting also heard that the county had featured four times on RTE's Nationwide programme in recent months, as well as the TV3 programme Challenge Alan. There had also been special broadcasts on 2FM and Tipp FM promoting tourism in the county.