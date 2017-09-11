Don't miss our First Day at School souvenir supplement - in 'The Nationalist' next week

NEXT WEEK ‘The Nationalist’ will carry a special supplement featuring Junior Infants from across our area starting off on their first day in school.

It will be a wonderful souvenir for the children - and their parents and grandparents - of that very special day in a child's life.

We will have beautiful group photos of pupils - from Ayle in the west to Poulacapple in the east, from Ballyporeen up to Dualla, and all points in between.

We will feature all the big town schools and the smaller rural schools.

This will be a issue not be missed.

Schools to be featured include all the schools in the bigger towns - Clonmel, Tipperary, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel and Cahir - as well as Fethard, Ballylooby, Lisronagh, Burncourt, Ballydrehid, Ayle, Ballyporeen, Boherlahan, Mullinahone, Kilsheelan, Ballingarry, Powerstown, Moyglass, Cloneen, Poulacapple, Dualla, Tankerstown, Cullen, Monard, Mount Bruis, Shronell, Donohill, Bansha, Ballyneale, Golden, Clerihan, Killenaule, Rathkeevan and Emly.

Plus others yet to be confirmed

We thank all the schools that have submitted photos of their Junior Infants.

So don't miss our First Day at School special in next week's Nationalist