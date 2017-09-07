Tipperary 'Distinguished Gentleman's Ride' - Classic motorcycles and dapper dress

A worldwide movement of stylish motorcycles and even more stylish motorcycle riders hopes to raise awareness and much needed funds for mens health.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will see beautiful classic (and classic style) motorcycles take to the roads of South Tipperary in an effort to raise funds for the Movember Foundation and its work in the areas of mens mental health and prostate cancer.

Anyone with a classic or classic style motorbike is invited to take part - and dress in their most dapper clothes for the occassion!

This is the second year that a Tipperary event will take place, joining with thousands of men and woman across the world on their Distinguished Gentleman's Rides - last year over 56,000 participants in 505 cities in 90 countries raised over $3.6M!

Local organisers are Cyril Helnwein and his wife Kojii, from Kilsheelan, who will both be dressing up and taking part in the Clonmel event - Cyril on a Triumph Bonnville and Kojii on a Royal Enfield.

Cyril explained that he had taken part in the Dublin DGR for three years but his classic motorcycle is from the 1970s and he didn't want to drive that so far every time. Or to the other Irish DGR in Cork. So he started the Clonmel DGR last year.

He said his motivation to take part is that men don't talk about their problems and don't seek help. He and his wife know two young men, with children, who have died by suicide in the last two years. “It's such a terrible thing because it affects so many people.”

The event also raises funds for prostate cancer awareness and, Kojii highlighted, it is the second most common cancer in Ireland.

The Clonmel Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will take a scenic route through the countryside, on Sunday, September 24.

To take part you must register on the DGR website as no funds will be collected on the day. Once registered family and friends can 'sponsor' you through the website .

The ride will make it's way from Clonmel through Cahir, Cashel and on to Fethard. There are stops in each town where people are encouraged to come out at see these special bikes you don't see every day, and also find out a bit more about the causes the ride supports.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit. Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, whilst connecting niche motorcycle communities together.

Clonmel DGR Route

(Times are approx based on leaving Applegreen, Moangarriff by 12noon)

12.15pm: Main Guard, Clonmel.

1pm: Swiss Cottage

1.45pm: Cahir Castle

2.35pm: Rock of Cashel

3.20pm: McCarthy’s, Fethard

Tips for taking part in the Clonmel DGR!

Think: Monocles, jaunty trimmed moustaches, silk vests, crisp shirts and tailored suits.

Ride: Cafe' Racer, Bobber, Classic, Tracker, Scrambler, Old School Chopper, Modern Classic, Sidecar, Classic Scooter, Brat Styled motorcycles. Visit the online style guide to check out the bikes that make The Distinguished Gentleman’s a unique event.

Pay: The ride is free however those riding are encouraged to make a donation to the cause as well as consider getting friends, family and colleagues to donate via your personal fundraising page.

If our readers spot any of the riders passing, or go out to see them at any of the stops, organisers would like you to post the pics to social media using #DGRClonmel so everyone can see them!

Register for the event, get style tips and see photographs from events around the world last year at www.gentlemansride.com