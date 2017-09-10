Clonmel Hospital group wants to meet Taoiseach during visit next week

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris will come under pressure during their visit to Clonmel next week for the Fine Gael parliamentary think-in to provide solutions to the chronic overcrowding at South Tipperary General Hospital.

489 people were on trolleys at the Clonmel hospital during August, only the university hospitals in Limerick and Galway had more people on trolleys during the month.

The Save Our Acute Hospital Services Committee in Clonmel has requested a meeting with the Taoiseach and Minister Harris during their visit to Clonmel for the parliamentary party think-in on Thursday and Friday next week.

Members will want to know why nothing has been done to alleviate the overcrowding at the hospital since Minister Harris visited there last October, secure guarantees that STGH will be included in the soon to be announced government capital investment programme and why progress has been so slow in providing a forty bed hotel type accommodation unit at the hospital.

Deputy Seamus Healy, chairman of the committee, has written to Fine Gael requesting the meeting to take place next week.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the urgent need for additional acute in-patient beds at South Tipperary General Hospital, including the proposal for a 40 bed modular/hotel type accommodation unit and related matters” said Deputy Healy.

The committee has asked the Taoiseach and Minister Harris to meet with Oireachtas members, committee members Gabrielle Egan and Cllr. Pat English and medical consultants Paud O'Regan and Peter Murchan.