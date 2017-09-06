All Ireland Hurling Final - Chauffeur-driven limo to the match for lucky Shelly

A 14 year-old student and her father from near Carrick-on-Suir were the envy of Deise fans everywhere when they won a last minute VIP trip to the All-Ireland hurling final on RTE's Up For The Match Show last Saturday night.

Shelly Dunne from Kildroughtaun on the Co. Waterford side of Carrick-on-Suir was the lucky winner of the Show's phone/text-in quiz competition to name the team that won last year's All-Ireland Senior hurling title.

The coveted prize was two premium All-Ireland hurling final tickets, chauffeur driven transport to the match, a two-night stay in the Ballsbridge Hotel and €2000 spending money.

The Junior Cert student at Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel brought her dad Michael to the All-Ireland with the prize.

They were picked up by a chaffeur driven Mercedes car early on Sunday morning and returned from their trip just before lunch yesterday (Tuesday).

Shelly, who is a big fan of the Waterford hurlers, was delighted but also really shocked to win the Up For The Match competition as she hadn't entered it herself.

A relative, Ann Stewart from Ballydine, Kilsheelan entered her in the competition while watching the show as she knew Shelly hadn't a match ticket and was looking for one to join her older sisters Aoife and Lorraine on the trip to Croke Park the following day.

Shelly said she wished to thank Ann for so kindly thinking of her and putting her name forward.

And while the Waterford hurlers didn't bring home the Liam McCarthy Cup on Sunday, Shelly says the team played really well and she thoroughly enjoyed her first ever visit to the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

"It was so cool, it was unreal," she said adding that she hopes Waterford will make it to another All-Ireland final very soon.