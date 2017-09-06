Clonmel water supply disruptions today

Clonmel homes may have water supply disruption today.

Irish Water say essential works may cause supply disruptions to Fairfields Estate, Northfields Estate and surrounding areas in Clonmel.

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm today, September 6.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP013586.

Glengoole Disruption

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Glengoole, Ballysloe, Poynstown, Gortnahoe and surrounding areas today.

Works have an estimated completion time of 11pm tonight.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP013582.