Newcastle trains 15 'first responders'

The community of Newcastle has come together to provide essential emergency equipment for the locality - and now you are being asked to support the work.

15 volunteers have qualified in CPR and in the use of a defibrillator (AED) trained by Emergency Medical Training Solutions and certified by the Irish Heart Foundation.

The group are holding a church gate collection on next Sunday, September 10.

Funds raised will help defray the setting up costs of the group, first aid supplies, insurance, phone and will also go towards training new volunteers to the group.

All donations no matter how small would be very much appreciated.

Launch date will be announced shortly.