Tipperary designer makes Dublin Fashion Festival debut

A young Clonmel woman is among the finalists for Young Designer of the Yeart at this year’s Dublin Fashion Festival.

Tipperary native Grainne Wilson is one of the 12 Young Designer of the Year finalists for 2017. The 12 finalists and their designs will take part in a spectacular catwalk show taking place in the stunning surroundings of the Round Room, in the Mansion House, on Friday, September 22.

Gráinne Wilson is a student at Limerick School of Art and Design, LIT.

The 12 finalists were chosen by a select judging panel including renowned fashion photographer, Barry McCall; TV3 Xpose series producer, Debbie O’Donnell; Irish Independent’s fashion editor, Bairbre Power; owner of The Design Centre, Ashling Kilduff; Brown Thomas personal shopping manager, Katie McGrath; Arnotts head of personal shopping at Arnotts, Clara Halpin and Evoke.ie editor, Sybil Mulcahy.

The designers’ pieces will be showcased in front of key fashion media and influencers, including some of Ireland’s established designers and fashion buyers, as they compete for the title of Young Designer of the Year. Along with the coveted title prize, the winner will also get the invaluable opportunity to shoot a fashion portfolio with fashion photographer, Barry McCall.

