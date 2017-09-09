Tipperary 'Life Skills Planning' advice from Aware

Aware, Ireland’s leading organisation providing support, education and information services about depression and bipolar disorder, is urging the people of Tipperary who are struggling with unhelpful thoughts to sign up to the “Aware Life Skills Group Programme.”

The Life Skills Programme, nine hours, over the course of 6 weeks will teach attendees how to better recognise and manage unhelpful thoughts, learn new ways of thinking and ultimately begin the journey to a healthier and more confident life.

“By signing up to our Life Skills Programme, attendees will learn how to greatly improve their ability to cope with the cards that life can deal us on a daily basis,” said Brid O’Meara, Director of Services, Aware.

“We encourage anyone who would like to understand why they sometimes feel anxious or stressed to register and start their own journey to a healthier and more confident life.”

The Aware Life Skills Group Programme, will kick off at 7:15pm on Thursday, September 21, at the Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Online registration for the programme is now open and places are available to anyone over 18. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book quickly as places are limited and will fill up fast.

The Life Skills Group Programme is free to attend, with a refundable €30 booking deposit in place to ensure participants that really want to book a place have the opportunity to do so. The booking fee will be refunded by contacting Aware once all six modules in the course have been completed. Reduced booking fees are available for students, the unemployed, OAP or those in possession of a medical card.

To register and book your place visit: www.aware.ie