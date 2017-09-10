Four star Tipperary hotel is bought by major hotel group

The owners of the 95 bedroom 4 Star Anner Hotel in Thurles, Michael, PJ and Seamus Maher have agreed to sell the business to a new investor.

The Mahers decided to accept an offer for the Hotel from an investor introduced by Savills Estate Agents Dublin.

They were satisfied that the new prospective owners would be well positioned to ensure that the hotel would continue with its remarkable recent revival and success.

Terms have been agreed with Davy Real Estate, Dublin on behalf of Strategic Capital Investment Fund plc. The fund is owned by Austrian investor Thomas Roeggla and is his 8th Irish hotel acquisition in recent years. The price and terms are confidential and not being disclosed.

This hotel group owns several high calibre and prestigious hotels in Ireland, such as The Aghadoe Heights in Killarney, Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Resort in Carlow, The Farnham Estate, Spa and Golf resort in Cavan, The Fitzwilton Hotel in Waterford City, Cavan Crystal Hotel in Cavan, Diamond Coast Hotel in Sligo and Metro Hotel Dublin Airport.

The Maher brothers have indicated that they are delighted to see the hotel passing to such high quality owners.

PJ Maher on behalf of the three brothers stated: “We had to give the matter a lot of thought. We are delighted to have been part of this fine hotel’s remarkable revival since we purchased it in April 2014, and we were blessed with the wonderful team of management and staff that have now been built up in the hotel.

"We are also hugely grateful for the great support and positive reaction from the local people of Thurles and surrounding areas, their support and business has been a huge part of the Hotel’s success to date.

"We feel we have done our work here and have brought it to a very strong position and are pleased to hand it over to such a prestigious group of Irish hotels which will ensure that its future is secure.

"The hotel industry is a competitive one and being part of such a group will give the hotel a major new advantage and we expect it will drive the hotel onwards and upwards to continue securing itself as one of the finest hotels in the region.

"The excellent management team and staff will all remain and the high standards will be maintained and developed. It will continue to be one of the town’s biggest employers with over 100 staff who’s futures are secure”

On behalf of the new owners, Eimear Fox of Davy Real Estate stated - “We are delighted to have agreed terms to acquire this fine hotel. The purchase of the Anner Hotel marks the beginning of a new chapter for the hotel and we look forward to continuing to provide the excellent standards of service the Anner has built a reputation for. We will work with management and staff to continue the excellent work the Mahers have undertaken to transform the Anner Hotel into the iconic 4-star hotel it is today.”