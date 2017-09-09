Gifted youth theatre members bring Broadway to Tipp

It was another super night of entertainment as the Excel Youth Theatre’s production of Broadway was performed at the Simon Ryan Theatre, Tipperary Town.

This is the third year the Excel Youth Theatre have taken to the stage with an outstanding debut performance of Les Miserables in 2015 followed by a very successful run of Hairspray in 2016 and this year, Broadway, which gave a glimpse into some of the world’s most loved musicals.

Each night, the cast received deserved standing ovations… the talent of these young men and women jump out at you and awaken your senses with an integrity and humility that you just want to hug! Their dedication and honest, pure, selfless delivery fills your heart with joy and no audience member left the theatre without pure joy in their heart.

It was non-stop entertainment from the moment Darragh McGrath stepped on stage with the opening number, Welkommen, from Cabaret to the closing full chorus/cast number, You Can’t Stop the Beat, from Hairspray. There were many highlights and many outstanding solo performances including: Alissa Keating’s song Memory from Cats, Eimear Hughes rendition of, When He See’s Me from the show Waitress, Mary Condon O’Conner’s spine tingling performance of, I Dreamed a Dream from Les Mis and Maria Magner’s ‘Whatever Happened to My Part from Spamalot.

There were great dance numbers from Steven Donohue performing Footloose, Adam Skeffington’s delivery of Grease Lightnin' and a fabulous Chicago’s Cell Block Tango performed by Orla Purcell, Maria Magnor, Saoirse Murphy, Iona Tegerdine, Kirsty Keating and Nicole Butler. The duo from Eoin Hand and Cormac Maher’s rendition of, If You Were Gay from Avenue Q, was super and the line-up of Jack Sharpe, Alissa Keating, Eoghan Ryan, Steven Donovan, Orla Purcell, Darragh McGrath, Maria Magnor, Cormac Maher and Company, singing, One More Day from Les Mis, was one of the highlights of a great night’s entertainment. Another highlight was The Butterfly from Zorba performed by Shane O’Donovan, Molly Hogan, Sophie Bartlett, Eoghan Ryan and Zach O’Halloran and the song BUI DOI from Miss Saigon was delivered with style by the duo Tadhg O’Connor & Shane O’Donovan. Tim Voss’s song from Rent, I Will Cover You, was delivered with gusto and every performance that included the Chorus was full of energy, perfect timing and toe-tapping, sing-along greatness. There was also a special guest performance from On Your Toes Dance Academy who performed an award winning routine during the show.

The cast was once again in the excellent care of Director and Producer Michael O’Donohue who has won AIMS awards for Best Director on a number of occasions. “The Excel Youth Theatre’s Production of Broadway features a group of amazingly talented young people from all over County Tipperary and East Limerick. It was a pleasure to work with them on this musical journey and I am extremely proud of them all. Thank you for all your dedication and commitment and a big thank you to Eva and Mary Rose McNally for their hard work on the music and to Caroline Brahan and the entire Excel Staff.”

Congratulations to Gillian Hewitte Fitzgerald on the wonderful Choreography and all the back stage crew on an amazing production.