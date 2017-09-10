Pride of Place judges visit Carrick on Suir's arts community

Carrick-on-Suir's thriving arts community put their best foot forward last week in their bid to win a coveted national IPB Pride of Place award.

The town's Strand Theatre, Brewery Lane Theatre & Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society and Tudor Artisan Hub have been jointly nominated by Tipperary Co. Council to represent the county in the annual competition.

Members of the Pride of Place judging panel John Briggs and Eddy Sheehy visited Carrick-on-Suir last week to meet representatives of these performing and visual arts groups and visit the two theatres and arts venues.

During their visit to Brewery Lane Theatre, they viewed a video showcasing the Carrick nominees creativity and contribution to the town.

The Pride of Place award winners will be announced on December in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.