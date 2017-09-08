County Tipperary Business Awards - Nominees Announced

The nominees have been announced for the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards.



There are three nominees in each of ten categories with four nominees in one.



All the winners in the eleven categories will be revealed at a gala awards function in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, October 13.



The awards celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.



The event is run by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, with overall sponsors Limerick Institute of Technology, and main media partners, Iconic News - incorporating The Nationalist, Tipperary Star and South Tipp Today - and Tipp FM.



The nominees are

Corporate Social Responsibilty

Home Instead

Camida

The Cottage, Loughmore

Startup Company

Tipperary Boutique Distillery

Longways Cider

Brodeen Fabrications

Services Company

Morrison BMW

Home Instead

OEE Systems

SME Company

Acorn Regulatory

Camida

Horan Automation

Large Company

Clancy Construction

Home Instead

ABP

Retail, Hospitality & Tourism Company

Forget me not

Fethard Horse Experience

Crocanoir

The Fayre

Sport, Arts & Culture Company

Tipperary Racecourse

Danny Ryan Music

Bourke Sports

Family Company

Clancy Construction

Duggan Vetinary Supplies

Cashel Blue Cheese

Social Media Company

O'Flynn Jewellers

Inspire Me

Tipperary Racecourse

Food/Agriculture Company

Anglo Beef Processors

Cashel Blue Cheese

Jenny's Kitchen

Best Employer Training/Development

EMTS Training

Surecom

OEE Systems