County Tipperary Business Awards - list of nominees revealed on Friday morning

The nominees will be announced for the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards on Friday morning

There are three nominees in each of ten categories with four nominees in one.

All the winners in the eleven categories will be revealed at a gala awards function in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, October 13.

The awards celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.

The event is run by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, with overall sponsors Limerick Institute of Technology, and main media partners, Iconic News - incorporating The Nationalist, Tipperary Star and South Tipp Today - and Tipp FM.

The list of nominees will be revealed at 9.30am tomorrow on this website and the Tipperary Star website and live on air on Tipp FM.