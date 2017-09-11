Tipperary Fine Gael selection race - eight to seek nomination

At the close of nominations last Friday there were eight candidates nominated to go forward to the Fine Gael Tipperary Declaration convention which takes place in The Ragg, Thurles next Friday night, September 15.

Those going forward are former TDs Tom Hayes and Noel Coonan, councillors Michael Murphy, Michael Fitzgerald and Mary 'Hanna' Hourigan, as well as Garret Ahearn, Shelagh Marshall and Mary Newman

The Declaration Convention will give each of the candidates an opportunity to put their case forward to the Fine Gal party membership in Tipperary in advance of a selection convention early in 2018 where the party members will decide who to nominate to contest the next general election whenever it occurs

The event in the Ragg will kick start the process which will be followed by five candidate husting events in the coming weeks one in each of Carrick On Suir, Roscrea, Tipperary, Nenagh and Clonmel.

Speaking ahead of the Declaration convention Chairperson of Fine Gael in Tipperary Lucy McCormack said - ‘’We are delighted to see such interest in the party in contesting the nomination and for the membership to have such an array of people to choose from. It should be a great event on Friday night and I would invite anyone with an interest to come along and see for themselves.

"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other ministers will be in attendance and it will be a chance for members ad supporters to hear from and meet with them as well as our eight potential candidates.

"It is intended to have the hustings complete prior to Christmas and the selection convention itself held early in the new year."