82 year-old man and woman in her 30s injured in two Co. Tipperary road accidents 

An 82 year-old Cashel motorist was seriously injured in a traffic accident near Clerihan village and a woman aged in her 30s was injured in a separate accident near Cahir yesterday (Sunday) evening.

The Cashel man suffered back and neck injuries when the vehicle he was driving collided with a ditch at Graigue on the Clerihan to Cashel Road at approximately 6pm.

The elderly man was the only occupant of the car and was taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Meanwhile, a collision between a car and jeep at the Knockagh Roundabout at Cahir also occurred around 6pm yesterday. The woman injured in the accident was a passenger in the jeep. She was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Gardai in Cahir are investigating both accidents and have appealed to anyone who witnessed them to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.