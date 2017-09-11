N24 near Carrick-on-Suir closed temporarily this morning due to accident

Female car driver suffered minor injuries in crash

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

N24 near Carrick-on-Suir closed temporarily this morning due to accident

The N24 road near Carrick-on-Suir was closed for nearly an hour this morning due to a traffic accident involving a car and lorry. 

The two vehicles were travelling in the direction of Clonmel on the N24 at Ballinderry, Carrick-on-Suir when the collision happened around 10.30am.

The female motorist of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital. A fire brigade unit was called to the accident scene. 

A spokesman for Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station said the road was closed for approximately 45 minutes but is now open again. 

