Tipperary warned to expect severe weather this week

Met Eireann has issued a severe weather warning for Tipperary.

From Tuesday morning, September 12, to Wednesday afternoon, Septemebr 13, “heavy rain and strong southwest winds” are set to batter the southern half of the county.

In a weather advisory issued at lunchtime on Monday, Met Eireann said the south and southwest of the country will be affected, including counties Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.