Profound sadness at passing of inspirational Tipperary advocate for people with disabilities

There was profound sadness throughout West Tipperary this morning following the passing of an inspirational young man who was a powerful advocate for people with disabilities.

Twenty five year old Daniel Gubbins died on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family at his home in Thomastown,Golden.

Daniel was only one of nine people in the world to be born with a very rare brain tumour which had to be removed shortly after birth which left him with severe physical and medical impairment for the rest of his life.

He defied all the odds by going on to live a busy life ,he was an award winning singer and loved singing Buddy Holly, Bruce Springsteen and Elvis songs.In recent years he became known as a strong voice for people with disabilities.He played an influential role in leading campaigns for the rights of the disabled,speaking at secondary schools throughout the country and was a persuasive force in getting people to think about issues that affected wheelchair users such as dog pooh and chewing gum waste on footpaths.

When he was very young Daniel,pictured above with his mother Mags on a disability awareness day, went to Hungary for treatment and the people of Golden,Cashel,Bansha,West Tipperary and all over Ireland responded generously to a fund raising campaign.

“He defied all the odds, Daniel was never supposed to smile, sing or show emotion.He was severely brain damaged.He went on to have a very busy life, he was very intelligent and articulate.He loved singing and he would talk the ear off you” said his heartbroken younger brother Shane.

“”While family and friends could see his disabilities ,he could never see it, he ignored them and drove on,he never looked back.For Dan it was always go,go go.He was a unique lovable person who brought so much joy and happiness to us all.He left a lasting impression on anybody who sat down to talk to him” said Shane.

His mother Mags was honoured in 2013 to be named as the recipient of the Tipperary Carer of the Year award.

Daniel had been ill for the last month and passed away at home surrounded by his family.

He will be deeply missed by his heart-broken mother Mags and her partner Ger, his dad Noel, brothers Shane and Dylan, grandmother Nellie (Roche), aunts, uncles, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, cousins and extended family. He will also be sadly missed by his support worker and longtime friend Tony Lyons, his care assistant and friend Karen O’Brien, his mates at Cahir Men’s Shed and all his friends.

His remains will repose at his home on Wednesday (Sept 13th) from 4.00 pm to 7.30 pm and Requiem Mass will be hald at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Thursday at 11.15 am.