Man stabbed in Clonmel housing estate

A man aged in his mid-20s was stabbed in the neck in a Clonmel housing estate at the weekend.

The stabbing took place in Elm Park in Clonmel shortly after 3am on Sunday. The injured man was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged from hospital.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist their investigation to contact the Garda Station at (052) 6122222.