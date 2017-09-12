Keg of beer stolen from Carrick-on-Suir club 

A Carrick-on-Suir man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a keg of lager beer from the town's Social & Literary Club last week.

A Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesman said the man was arrested and charged last Saturday in relation to the theft from the social club club located at O'Callaghan's Lane off Castle Street. He was released on bail to appear before the next sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court on Thursday, September 21.

The keg was stolen from the premises of the club, popularly known in Carrick as the "Kitty Club", last Thursday, September 7.