Tipperary councillors expected to be asked to vote increase to Local Property Tax

Tipperary councillors are expected to be asked to vote on Friday on a planned hike to the Local Property Tax in the county.

It is understood that chief executive Joe MacGrath will put a proposal to the forty members at a meeting in Clonmel to raise the tax in the county by ten per cent.

A similar move to increase the LPT last year was defeated.

It is believed that the increased income would fund cultural, social and amenity projects across County Tipperary.

These would include swimming pools, visitor centres and the completion of the Clonmel-Carrick on Suir greenway.

It is understood that the members will be asked to vote through the higher LPT to provide the additional funding for the range of projects.

However the proposal is unlikely to be met with universal approval, considering it was already rejected twelve months ago, and that some councillors will be wary of voting through any tax increases.