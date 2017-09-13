Boil water notice lifted for 100 Cappawhite residents

A boil water notice in place for approximately 100 residents in Cappawhite since last October has been lifted following the completion of remedial works including the replacement of old water mains in the village.

Irish Water and Tipperary Co. Council have confirmed the lifting of the boil water notice that was confined to the Church Road area and affected approximately 40 households.

It was put in place as a precautionary measure due to the detection of a low level of E.coli and coliforms in a section of the water main.

In order to address the specific issues which led to the Boil Water Notice being imposed, customers in the Church Road area have now been switched to the same supply that serves the rest of Cappawhite.

An Irish Water spokesperson said this change to the water scheme will benefit customers by providing an effective barrier against harmful bacteria and ensuring a safe, secure supply of water for the community in the future.