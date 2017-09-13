Cashel dance school honoured to teach at IGGNITE

Burgess School of Irish Dancing recently taught girls from all over the world tradition Irish dancing at the International Girl Guides IGGNITE camp.

Girl Guides from more than 12 different countries were taught Irish dancing by local teachers Lucy and Alice Burgess.

Burgess School of Irish Dance was founded by Cashel local Lucy Burgess in 2007. The school operates across South Tipperary.

Lucy, who has a huge passion for the traditional Irish dancing steps and keeping this part of our unique culture and identity alive with our young boys and girls, expressed delight at being able to teach young girls from around the world.

Lucy said: "It was a huge honour for our dancing school to have and it was a wonderful experience to be able to showcase this amazing sport to so many talented girl guides".

Lucy thanked the Irish Girl Guides for running such an exciting programme for all participants. If you would like to contact Lucy about the exciting sport of Irish dancing call her on 0876610067.