Burglars stole jewellery from a house they raided in Cahir last Friday morning.

The house at Mountain Road, Cahir was burgled between 11.30am and 1.30pm on September 8.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the criminals entered the house through a front window.

He appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity such as a strange vehicle in this area last Friday to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.