A 22 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a 15 year-old youth in Carrick-on-Suir.

The assault is alleged to have occurred at Kickham Street in Carrick-on-Suir on August 22.

The Carrick-on-Suir man is due to appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court next Thursday, September 21.