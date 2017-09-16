Clonmel exhibition opens on town's rich apple heritage

South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel had a lively opening for a different kind of exhibition.

A large attendance was present for the unveiling of the Apple Treasures project by 2canDo Arts, the artistic vehicle of Lyn Mather and Theresia Guschlbauer, both of whom are well-known in Clonmel for their work with the community forum Suircan, the Junction Festival, the annual Zombie Walk and The Common Thread Café.

Attendees also enjoyed a tasting of local apple juice and cider from Longways Cider and The Apple Farm.

Opened by Con Traas of The Apple Farm, the exhibition is the culmination of 2canDo’s two month-long research work, which included site visits and meetings with a large number of apple-related stakeholders such as orchard owners, cider producers and former Dowd’s Lane workers, as well as numerous people with apple-related stories from the Clonmel area.

Just as autumn is the time for apple harvesting and honey maturation, the artists were harvesting stories and information from people for the exhibition and this will continue throughout the month, with a historical map showing the location of old apple orchards and a modern interactive map for gallery visitors to add their own information and stories.

People can also share their memories of Dowd’s Lane, or add to the book of old sayings, traditions and stories.

The exhibition aims to explore the unique heritage and ecosystem of the Clonmel region and will feature photographs of local apple trees, Dowd’s Lane then and now, and artistic responses from Erica van Horn and Peter Binder, as well as the artists.

There are videos of cider-production and objects used in the process, and a vintage telephone with audio footage of Lady Apple Pip.

The exhibition runs until Saturday 30th September, with opening hours from Monday to Saturday, 10am - 5pm.

The project was partially funded under the new government Creative Ireland scheme and comprises three more strands: an apple tree trail around the apple ‘core’ of Clonmel for Culture Night on Friday week, 22nd September, with 17 real trees installed on Abbey Street, Mitchel Street and Dowd’s Lane, dressed with quirky information and facts about apples; the unveiling of an apple-themed film by Eimear King, at the Arts Centre, also on Culture Night; and, in early October, a tree-planting event to coincide with Tree Day during the Positive Mental Health Festival.

Schools and groups are invited to engage with the exhibition with a short tour and an apple-related workshop making papier maché apples to be used towards the Culture Night event.

For more information, or to book a visit, please contact South Tipperary Arts Centre at 052-6127877 or e-mail info@southtippartscentre.ie