Tipperary watch out - here come Dermot and Dave in their underpants!

Watch out Tipperary - Today FM presenters Dermot & Dave have announced that they will cycle from Adare in Limerick, to Cahir in Tipperary... in their underpants.

The 76km cycle, hilariously named ‘Tour de Pants’ is all part of Today FM’s charity campaign, ‘Dare to Care’ in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Now in its second year, Today FM along with presenters and listeners are hoping to raise €500,000 in the fight against cancer by taking on multiple dares throughout the month of September.

Dermot & Dave, in an attempt to raise as much money as possible, have asked their listeners and members of the public to join them for the cycle which takes place of Tuesday the 26th of September.

The lads will present their mid morning Today FM show live from Adare before taking to the saddle and pedalling to Cahir alongside their group of willing cyclists.

Speaking about the dare on his radio show Dermot Whelan said,“We want as many people as possible to join us. It’s 76 kilometres; the furthest I’ve ever cycled was to school and back as a kid!”

While Dave Moore commented, “The places are going to be limited and we will need volunteers on the day, from stewards to bike marshals, because it’s a big deal cycling with a bunch of people from Adare to Cahir, but that’s the plan! 76km on a bike, in our pants – it's Dermot & Dave’s Tour de Pants.”

To take part, Today FM are asking people to register for Dare to Care and raise a minimum of €250. To set up your fundraising page visitjustigving.com/daretocare

To register for Dermot & Dave’s ‘Tour De Pants’ visit Todayfm.com/daretocare. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer to help out on the day, Today FM are asking you to get in touch by email at daretocare@todayfm.com

Since 2010, Today FM’s Shave or Dye campaign has raised over €8 million for the Irish Cancer Society, thanks to the generosity and spirit of listeners.

Money raised will help the Society fund lifesaving research to improve methods of detecting and treating cancer, provide information, care and support to those affected by cancer, and raise aware of how cancer can be prevented. The Society is almost entirely funded through the generosity of the public and companies and receives just 2% of government funding.

Speaking about the campaign, Róisín Reilly, Head of Marketing, Today FM said: “Today FM has always had a special relationship with the Irish Cancer Society. Cancer is something that unfortunately has touched all of our lives at some point. Dare to Care couldn’t happen without our listeners, every year they go above and beyond to get involved with the campaign. They set up events, they raise funds, they donate money, and they challenge our presenters.”

Mark Mellett, Head of Fundraising, Irish Cancer Society said, “Every day in Ireland 150 people get a cancer diagnosis. Without your help some of those cancer patients will not get the care and support they need. By supporting Today FM’s Dare to Care campaign this September you can help ensure that our nurses can provide vital care and support for cancer patients and their families, and you’ll also help fund more lifesaving cancer research. Please join the Today FM presenters and show off your daring side this September!”