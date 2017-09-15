Leo to oversee start of Tipperary Fine Gael general election fight back

Tipperary may have been excluded from the Fine Gael parliamentary party bubble activity in Clonmel but at least one local was made very welcome.

The Fine Gael parliamentary party think-in,now in its second day at Hotel Minella, had no Tipperary input due to the failure of the party in the 2016 general election but one local,Bobo the resident golden doodle at Hotel Minella, proved to be a big hit among the FG hierarchy.

Taoseach Leo Varadkar and company took a shine to Bobo during their two day stay with hosts John and Elizabeth Nallen and their staff pulling out all the stops to ensure the needs of the parliamentary party members and their handlers and media were all looked after.

Friday morning is a closed session for the parliamentary party members and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will give a press conference at 2.30 at Hotel Minella to wind up the two day think in.

What goes on around the fringes of the think in is of more interest locally.Justice and Equality Minister Charlie Flanagan will visit the Kickham Barracks in Clonmel this afternoon to inspect the site where the new g arda station for Clonmel will be located while Health Minster Simon Harris will visit St.Thereasa’s Hospital in Clogheen and meet Circle of Friends representatives in Tipperary town before meeting South Tipperary General Hospital consultants and Oireachtas members.

Later this evening at The Ragg Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will oversee the Fine Gael declaration convention when the seven remaining candidates in the race for the FG nomination will make their pitch to get on the ticket.

Those now going forward are former TD Noel Coonan, councillors Michael Murphy, Michael Fitzgerald and Mary 'Hanna' Hourigan, as well as Garret Ahearn, son of former TD, the late Theresa Ahearn; Shelagh Marshall and Mary Newman