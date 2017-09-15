Tipperary town schools urge Minister Bruton to provide more funding

Principals of five Tipperary Town primary schools have vowed to keep up their campaign for funding for extra resources under the DEIS programme.

After an hour long meeting with Minister Richard Bruton in Clonmel the school principals said they appreciated the opportunity to make their case and said their campaign would continue.

A powerful case was made for the inclusion of the Tipperary schools in the DEIS programme on the basis that Tipperary was a RAPID Town with a deprivation index of -12.

Schools around the country that did not come near such deprivation levels were included in the DEIS programme.One school in Galway urban wiht a deprivation index of -1% was included in the DEIS programe.

At themeeting the school principals made a detailed presentation outlining their concerns about the identification process used to select new schools for the DEIS programme.

“The Minister listened with great interest, discussed at length the processes used and committed to investigating the issues raised” said St.Joseph’s Principal Louise Tobin.

“We serve a disadvantaged community and we need the extra resources to remove the barriers and obstacles faced in releation to access to education.Clearly investment is needed in primary education in Tipperary Town to break the cycle to give children the access and the opportunities they deserve” said Louise Tobin.

After the meeting the school principals expressed the hope that through further discussions with the local councillors over the coming days in Clonmel that both Minister Bruton and the Taoiseach will be further briefed on the urgent needs in the schools in Tipperary Town.

The school principals said they appreciated the input of councillors Michael Fitzgerald, Mary Hanna Hourigan, John Crosse and Michael Murphy in organising the meeting on their behalf and look forward to their continued support in further discussions.

Minister Bruton met with Eoghan Breathnach, Gaelscoil Tiobraid Arann; Ide Mooney, St. Michael’s G.N.S.;Pat O Halloran, The Monastery CBS; Louise Tobin, St. Joseph’s Primary and Siobhan Verdon, St. Michael’s JBNS.