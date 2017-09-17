Ballingarry to host National Famine Commemoration

For the first time ever Ballingarry will be the location of a formal State national event.

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will lead the State's National Famine Commemoration which takes place at Famine Warhouse 1848 on Saturday, 30 September.

Last year this ceremony took place in Glasnevin Cemetery. Government ministers, TDs, Senators, the army, judiciary and clergy, Fr Quirke, PP Ballingarry, and the Rector of Kilcooley, will be present.

Ambassadors will lay wreaths on behalf of their countries in memory of the Famine victims. These wreaths will subsequently be laid in the graveyards of the parish.

The army will render solemn military honours before the national flag. There will be marquees, musicians, bands and choirs. All are invited and welcome to this great once off occasion. Children who attend will remember this event in 8- years time.

There will be no access for cars. Attendees will be bussed in from collection points around the parish. There will be related community activities in the days leading up to 30 September.

Thanks belatedly to local councillor, Imelda Goldsboro, who was instrumental in getting Tipperary Co. Council on board to back this unique venture in the initial stages, without which it could not take place in the county.