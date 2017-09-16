Public lighting upgrade for Ballingarry

Public lighting in Ballingarry, Ballynonty and Cloneen is set for an upgrade.

News of local interest from Cllr Imelda Goldsboro: “I am pleased to announce, after numerous representations I have made, that public lighting will be upgraded in Ballingarry Village (20 lights will be upgraded); Ballynonty Village on the Glengoole road (6/9 lights will be upgraded); & in Cloneen Village (16 lights will be upgraded).

“This will take place in the coming weeks and I'm waiting on a response with regards to Glengoole Village especially near the church and near Boherlogue estate in Killenaule; and The Commons where I have requested new lights from the Primary School to St Patrick's Place and other parts of the village as well.”