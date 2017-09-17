Meals on Wheels suspended in Burncourt

Due to a significant decrease in demand a decision has been made to cease The Meals on Wheels service in the Burncourt area.

The remaining  recipients in Burncourt will not be impacted as alternative arrangements have been put  in place. If the demand increases in the future we can resurrect the service again.

Thanks to the volunteers and to the Cahir Meals on Wheels  for all the help you provided over the years to make this service successful.