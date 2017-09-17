Meals on Wheels suspended in Burncourt
Due to a significant decrease in demand a decision has been made to cease The Meals on Wheels service in the Burncourt area.
The remaining recipients in Burncourt will not be impacted as alternative arrangements have been put in place. If the demand increases in the future we can resurrect the service again.
Thanks to the volunteers and to the Cahir Meals on Wheels for all the help you provided over the years to make this service successful.
