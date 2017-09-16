There are two upgrades and renovations being undertaken in Burncourt Community Hall.

The first is renovations to the ladies and gents toilets which involves the preparatory work and the replacing of floor surfacing with a Tarasafe Geo flooring.

This, combined with the replacing of pipe work, sanitary ware, water heater, and fittings for disabled toilet should make for a significant improvement to the existing facilities.

Your patience while this work is being undertaken is appreciated. This work is being carried out from existing community council funds (the results of the local response to fundraising throughout the year) and a small grant from Tipperary County Council Communities Facilities Scheme.

The second will be the installation of a lighting and a sound system in the Community Hall. This will be undertaken on a staged basis as finances allow, the initial work being enabled by a grant from the Tony Ryan Foundation.

These improvements should enhance what is already a valuable resource in the local community.

“Burncourt Fest”

A one day “Burncourt Fest” is being planned for Saturday, September 30. The format for this is a six-hour music session, social dancing in the Community Hall with Sam Doherty and some music workshops for children plus other entertainment and events.