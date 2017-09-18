Theft from car near popular Co. Tipperary amenity walk 

Gardai warn motorists to be vigilant of car security when going for walks

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The theft of items from a car parked near an amenity walk in Dundrum last week has prompted gardai in the Tipperary District to issue a warning to motorists to be extra vigilant about car security when going for walks. 

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said this theft at a car park near Dundrum's popular Duck Pond walk last Wednesday, September 13 followed other thefts from cars parked by walkers in the Glen of Aherlow area a few weeks ago.  The thief broke into the car in Dundrum by breaking a window. 

The Garda spokesman urged motorists not to leave valuables in their cars when going for a walk. 