Burst water mains causing disruption in several areas of Tipperary today

Tipperary customers of Irish Water are experiencing supply disruptions and traffic restrictions today, and will again tomorrow.

Leak repair works may cause supply disruptions to Clonmel Town Centre East, Old Waterford Road, Davis Road, Slievenamon Road and surrounding areas in Clonmel, today (Monday)

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Old Waterford Road for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to be carried out from 2pm today – Monday, September 18, until 8:45am tomorrow – Tuesday, September 19.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP013853.

Also today, burst water mains may cause supply disruptions to Ardfinnan, Castleview, Ballyea and surrounding areas.

Crews are onsite attempting to restore supply to the affected areas as soon as possible

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP013900.