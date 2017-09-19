Top Tipperary Irish dancers have new studio!

A tradition of wonderful Irish dancing looks set to have a strong future in Cashel, with the opening of a dedicated dance studio by the Lawrence Academy Dance Company.

There were great celebrations in Cashel, just a few weeks ago, when Michelle and Carmel were joined by family, friends and dancers at the official opening of their Main Street dance studio.

The Lawrence Academy Dance Company (L.A.D.C) opened in 2010 in Carmel and Michelle’s home town of Cashel, when Michelle became a qualified TCRG.

Carmel followed suit to also become a TCRG for an Comisiun le Rinci Gaelacha.

The school has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and for such a new school already has many champion level dancers competing all over Ireland, England and Scotland, a 2 time Munster Champion and All Scotland Champion, 20 World Medal Holders and numerous Championship titles nationwide.

Michelle has choreographed many routines for shows and events all over the world and in 2014, shortly after having her daughter Elaina, Michelle choreographed her first full show.

The show is called Flames of the Dance ‘Triskilian’. Michelle herself performed as lead principal dancer in China for four weeks .

In 2016 The L.A.D.C won 1st prize in the St. Patricks Day Parade in Cashel for their performance re-enacting The 1916 Rising which led to the L.A.D.C being approached to choreograph a full show based on the 1916 Rising which is running successfully in the Brian Boru Bar / Restaurant now for two Summers!

20 L.A.D.C dancers travelled to the World Championships and came home with 20 4th place World medals, a great achievement.

Michelle passed her adjudication exams with An Coimisiun le Rinci Gaelacha in September 2016 and with this qualification can now adjudicate Irish Dance competitions all over the World.

The studios at 5 Main Street, will cater for all forms of dance. Children classes include Irish Dancing for all ages, a boys only Irish Dance Class and Toddler Irish Dance Class, Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Contemporary and Hip Hop. Adult classes include Kangoo Jumps, Fitness Bootcamps, Irish Dance, Irish Language Course, Yoga and Pilates. Contact L.A.D.C: Michelle 0877827730 or Carmel: 087 8782978, michellelawrence54@hotmail.com or Facebook Lawrence Academy Dance Company LADC