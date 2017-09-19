Tipperary well represented at the Ploughing Championships
Skillful ploughmen from across the county taking part in competitions
National Ploughing Championships 2017
It's easy to be distracted by the many amazing sights and sounds at the National Ploughing Championship but remember - the real stars of the show are the ones actually doing the ploughing!
In ten different categories ploughmen (we have no 'farmerettes' this year) from north and south of the county will be taking part.
President Michael D Higgins officially opened the Ploughing Championships on Tuesday and until the end of Thursday thousands will flock to the midlands for the annual even - to see the ploughing skills as well as the livestock, farm equipment, fashion, food and trade stands.
Tipperary is well represented in Screggan, Tullamore. Here is a list of all the locals taking part in competitions out in the fields. Good luck everyone!
3 Furrow Conventional Class Junior
Noel Howley Tipperary South
Ciaran Milne Tipperary North
Intermediate Conventional
Gerald Gleeson Tipperary South
John O’Brien Tipperary South
John Slattery Tipperary North
Intermediate Reversible
John Cahalan Tipperary North
John Casey Tipperary South
Tom Lonergan Tipperary South
Junior Conventional Class
Tom Duffy Tipperary North
Senior Conventional Class
Larry Bergin Tipperary South
Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Class
Thomas Lonergan Tipperary Sth
Under 28 Conventional Class
Lorcan Bergin Tipperary South
Liam Murphy Tipperary North
Under 28 Reversible Class
Paul O’Connor Tipperary South
Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Class
Ethan Harding Tipperary North
John Flannery Tipperary South
Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Class
James Hough Tipperary North
