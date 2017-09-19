Tipperary well represented at the Ploughing Championships

It's easy to be distracted by the many amazing sights and sounds at the National Ploughing Championship but remember - the real stars of the show are the ones actually doing the ploughing!

In ten different categories ploughmen (we have no 'farmerettes' this year) from north and south of the county will be taking part.

President Michael D Higgins officially opened the Ploughing Championships on Tuesday and until the end of Thursday thousands will flock to the midlands for the annual even - to see the ploughing skills as well as the livestock, farm equipment, fashion, food and trade stands.

Tipperary is well represented in Screggan, Tullamore. Here is a list of all the locals taking part in competitions out in the fields. Good luck everyone!

3 Furrow Conventional Class Junior

Noel Howley Tipperary South

Ciaran Milne Tipperary North

Intermediate Conventional

Gerald Gleeson Tipperary South

John O’Brien Tipperary South

John Slattery Tipperary North

Intermediate Reversible

John Cahalan Tipperary North

John Casey Tipperary South

Tom Lonergan Tipperary South

Junior Conventional Class

Tom Duffy Tipperary North

Senior Conventional Class

Larry Bergin Tipperary South

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Class

Thomas Lonergan Tipperary Sth

Under 28 Conventional Class

Lorcan Bergin Tipperary South

Liam Murphy Tipperary North

Under 28 Reversible Class

Paul O’Connor Tipperary South

Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Class

Ethan Harding Tipperary North

John Flannery Tipperary South

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Class

James Hough Tipperary North