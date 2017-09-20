Tipperary town sports centre needs public support to help it survive

The people of Tipperary town have been asked to support their local sports centre.

Canon Hayes Recreation Centre has gone through a difficult few years and the public have been asked to rally to its support.

Its annual meeting takes place on September 28.

Chairman Martin Quinn has called for more support for the centre

"The centre has had a very difficult few years and is not out of the woods yet. In this its 30th year it is vital that the community row in behind the centre and offer whatever support and ideas that it can to protect its future", he says

Mr Quinn said he appeals to people to attend the AGM in the Centre at 8pm on Thursday September 28th and to hear what the current situation is regarding its future.

"We have a very successful Members Club Draw on-going and some of the money raised is being invested in maintenance and development and in the opening of a new Strength and Conditioning Suite.

"We have invited the Minister for Sport to come and open this new facility and to present the Sports Scholarships on the same occasion.

" I am optimistic that the centre has a positive future but this can not be achieved without community support. The centre needs further investment and has an application pending for a Sports Capital Grant with the Department of Sport. Community involvement and support has been the cornerstone of this project over the last 30 years and I am hopeful that this will continue into the future".