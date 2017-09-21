Sr Fidelma author visits Cashel schools

Peter Tremayne, the acclaimed author of the Fidelma Mystery series, was in Cashel recently for the Sixth Feile Fidelma.

The weekend featured talks and discussions about the novels and the seventh century Cashel and Ireland in which they are based.

Peter visited St John the Baptist Primary Schools and spoke to the sixth-class girls and the fifth-class boys about his life as a novelist and the fact that the leading character in his books, Sr. Fidelma, lives on the Rock of Cashel and sets out from there to different parts of Ireland and abroad to solve murder mysteries.

A number of his novels have been published in graphic form and there was a draw among his listeners for one of the books.

Winner Adam Adcorck was being presented with a signed copy by Peter. Seamus J. King, who was involved in the organisation of the weekend, was also present.